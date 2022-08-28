Dairy farm manager, Co Cork

A 750-cow spring-calving grass-based dairy enterprise in Innishannon, Co Cork, is seeking a farm manager.

This farm is looking for an enthusiastic individual to manage a 140-cow herd. Prior management experience is desirable but not essential.

This farm operates as a satellite herd to the home farm, with calved cows arriving in March. Covering 52ha, the farm is well equipped and well laid out.

Facilities include a modern 16-unit parlour with individual feeding and a drafting facility.

Duties and responsibilities include milking, grassland management, herd health and husbandry management, data recording and breeding management.

All machinery work is contracted out and heifers are contract-reared from 10-months-old. Accommodation is available on farm for staff if needed.

Start and finish times are consistent and a salary of €35,000 is being offered.

Dairy farm manager, Cork

A 100-cow spring-based dairy farm in Co Cork is seeking someone to take up the role as dairy farm manager.

The modern and progressive farm has a 16-unit BouMatic Gascoigne milking machine in a newly constructed parlour, with ACRs and a batch feed system.

A minimum of two years’ dairy farm experience is desired along with an educational background in agriculture.

The successful candidate must have a passion for animal health and welfare.

They must have the ability to work on their own initiative and liaise openly with the employer.

The successful candidate will have solid support from employer and from our agricultural consultant as needed.

Contact will be made with those applicants that have suitable experience for the role advertised.

Dairy farm manager, Cork

A dairy farm manager is required for a spring-calving dairy herd in Innishannon, Co Cork.

This dairy farm is looking for a positive, enthusiastic person who will be excited to utilise technology on farm.

The farm boasts a 50-unit rotary parlour, Allflex collars and a drafting system.

Previous experience is preferred but not essential. Learning opportunities both on and off the farm are supported and encouraged.

Accommodation is available if needs be.

A generous remuneration package will be offered to the right person.

