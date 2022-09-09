A number of agri mechanics are sought in Waterford.

Agri mechanic required in Waterford

Kill Agricultural Services Ltd, based in Waterford, is seeking qualified agri mechanics for full-time roles.

The ideal candidates will have an excellent understanding of tractors, farm machinery, mechanics, hydraulics, electrics and their operation, maintenance and service.

Responsibilities in the role will include the service and repair of tractors and farm machinery, both in a workshop environment and, when necessary, in the field.

Successful candidates should be able to provide customers and owners of such machinery with technical assistance over the phone.

They will also have the knowledge required to work on tractor diagnostics and software upgrades, along with knowledge of GPS software.

Immediate starts are available and the business owner says an “excellent package” is on offer for the right candidate, with experience reflected in the salary.

If you are interested in this Waterford position, see here.

Westmeath dairy farm seeks assistant

A 400-cow dairy farm near Mullingar, Co Westmeath, is searching for a dairy farm assistant. The farm is described by its owner as being “progressive” and having “excellent facilities”.

They say that for those wanting to further their dairy career, the job “will provide training with a real focus on grass and cow health with regular time off”.

The role will be filled by “someone who is a team player, has an eye for detail and can work under supervision, as well as on own initiative”.

If this Westmeath role is for you, see here.

Farm assistant for Roscommon farm

A farm assistant is being sought for a spring-calving dairy herd, close to Roscommon town.

The role will have “very flexible working hours” and “rostered time off”, according to the herd owners.

They say while dairy experience is beneficial, it will not be necessary for a successful application.

Accommodation will be made available to the role holder.

To find out more about this dairy role in Co Roscommon, see here.