Atkins Farm Machinery in Birr, Co Offaly, has a full-time position available for a fully-qualified agri mechanic or technician.
The suitable applicant will be based in its Birr depot and will need to be flexible to handle both workshop-based and mobile service work.
If you're trained in this line of work and are looking for a job, then see here for more information.
Herdsperson, Co Kildare
An experienced herdsperson is required for a large dairy farm in the Kildare area.
Duties of this role include milking, calf rearing, light machinery work and general maintenance.
This job will be in a supportive working environment, with career development a possibility. It boasts a competitive salary of €30,000 for a five-day, 39-hour week.
Accommodation can also be made available for the interested party.
If you want to get a look at where you could be working, browse an extensive gallery of images here.
Dairy farm manager in Westmeath
A dairy farm manager is sought for a dairy, tillage and contracting enterprise in Co Westmeath.
A grass-based spring-calving system is run with a high-EBI black and white herd.
Animal husbandry and grassland management are key drivers in the business, with a goal to produce high-quality, profitable milk in a sustainable environment, within a culture that attracts, develops and rewards ambitious people.
A good work-life balance is offered and a favourable roster system is operated.
The ideal candidate will have a minimum of two years’ experience in the dairy industry with level eight (recommended, not essential) qualification.
This role allows the opportunity to attend group meetings and join a discussion group to surround yourself with progressive like-minded people.
The package includes a competitive salary and accommodation is available if required.
If you are ambitious, with a strong work ethic and capable of working on your own initiative, this exciting opportunity could be for you. Apply here.
