Atkins Farm Machinery in Birr, Co Offaly, has a full-time position available for a fully-qualified agri mechanic or technician.

The suitable applicant will be based in its Birr depot and will need to be flexible to handle both workshop-based and mobile service work.

If you're trained in this line of work and are looking for a job, then see here for more information.

Herdsperson, Co Kildare

An experienced herdsperson is required for a large dairy farm in the Kildare area.

Duties of this role include milking, calf rearing, light machinery work and general maintenance.

This job will be in a supportive working environment, with career development a possibility. It boasts a competitive salary of €30,000 for a five-day, 39-hour week.

Accommodation can also be made available for the interested party.

If you want to get a look at where you could be working, browse an extensive gallery of images here.

Dairy farm manager in Westmeath

A dairy farm manager is sought for a dairy, tillage and contracting enterprise in Co Westmeath.

A grass-based spring-calving system is run with a high-EBI black and white herd.

Animal husbandry and grassland management are key drivers in the business, with a goal to produce high-quality, profitable milk in a sustainable environment, within a culture that attracts, develops and rewards ambitious people.

A good work-life balance is offered and a favourable roster system is operated.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of two years’ experience in the dairy industry with level eight (recommended, not essential) qualification.

This role allows the opportunity to attend group meetings and join a discussion group to surround yourself with progressive like-minded people.

The package includes a competitive salary and accommodation is available if required.

If you are ambitious, with a strong work ethic and capable of working on your own initiative, this exciting opportunity could be for you. Apply here.