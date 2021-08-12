A dairy herd manager is needed on a dairy farm in Co Meath.

A dairy herd manager is needed on Gillstown Dairy Farm, Co Meath.

Responsibilities include milkings alongside a relief milker, as well as measuring and allocating grass.

The job is based on a second unit with 240 cows. There are competitive rates of pay for the successful applicant.

To apply click here.

Arable farm assistant

There is a farm assistant position available at Redhills Farm Services, Co Kildare.

It is a full-time role, with driving and machinery maintenance being the main tasks.

The applicant must be willing to travel to Kildare town area. A truck license is an advantage for anyone applying for the role.

Anyone interested in applying for the role is asked to click here.

Farm manager and farm assistant

Two positions are available on Rennyfarms, Co Cork.

This is a great opportunity to work as part of a growing business.

To apply, click here.

Dairy farm assistant

There is a job opening on Cannontown Farm, Co Louth, for someone interested in working on a large dairy farm.

There will be some training provided. However, previous experience on a dairy farm is required for this role.

Duties include milking, assisting with feeding of stock, calving and other general day-to-day farm work as required.

Weekend shifts will also be discussed at the interview stage. Accommodation can also be provided.

For more information, click here.

Dairy herd manager

A herd manager is required to run a 170-cow herd as part of a larger 450-cow herd in Co Limerick.

Glenstal Farm offers a salary of €35,000 to €50,000 to a successful applicant, as well as flexible hours. Duties include dairy husbandry and grassland management.

To apply, click here.