Assistant farm manager in Westmeath

An assistant farm manager role has presented itself in Co Westmeath on a large dairy farm.

This employer is looking for someone to assist in the day-to-day running of their 400-cow dairy herd.

The right person must work as part of a team.

Modern facilities and accommodation are some of the benefits associated with this job.

Kinnegad is 10 minutes from the farm, with Mullingar and Edenderry both 20 minutes away.

A very attractive remuneration is being offered to a suitable client.

If you think you fit the bill, apply here.

Dairy farm worker in Cork

A 180-cow dairy farm in Clonakilty, Co Cork, requires a farm worker to join its team.

The successful candidate must have previous experience with farm machinery.

Most of the work on this farm is done with on-farm machinery, such as slurry spreading, silage, reseeding, etc.

This farm boasts a modern and efficient set-up including a 20-unit parlour. Accommodation can be made available if required by the applicant.

If you would like to enquire about this role, see here.

Sheep farm worker in Tipperary

If sheep is an area where you want to gain experience in, a role has presented itself in north Tipperary.

As the lambing season approaches, this farmer requires help from 1 March onwards.

This role boasts good working conditions and on-farm accommodation for the successful candidate.

Previous experience is not essential, just a good work ethic is required.

Perhaps this role may suit a student on work experience this spring.

If this is of interest to you, see more here.

Dairy farm work in Kilkenny

An experienced worker is sought on a Kilkenny dairy farm as the busy calving season gets under way.

Previous experience in milking, calf rearing and operating equipment is necessary.

Flexible working hours are offered, along with accommodation if needed.

To apply for this role, take a look here.

Farm assistant in Limerick

A dairy and beef farm requires an experienced farm assistant. Located in Limerick, the farm is modern and medium-sized.

Previous work experience on such farms is sought in order to be successful in this role.

If the candidate requires it, accommodation is also available.

To find out more about the role, see here.