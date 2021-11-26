There are multiple positions on dairy farms available this week.

Assistant dairy farm manager in Laois

An assistant dairy farm manager is required at Green Road Farm, Borris-in-Ossory, Co Laois.

The farm runs a herd of 260 crossbred cows and is well equipped with modern facilities.

Duties in this role will include operating a 28-unit swing-over parlour with auto drafting and heat detection, looking after a spring-calving herd, rearing calves, animal husbandry and awareness of animal health and welfare

Other responsibilities include herd health management, veterinary treatments and routine vaccinations, general farm work and maintenance, record keeping and grassland management.

A minimum of two years' experience working in a similar role is also a requirement.

Benefits include a salary of €30,000 to €40,000 for a 39 hour week.

Accommodation is also available if the successful applicant requires it.

Dairy farm assistant in Louth

There is a job opening on Cannontown farm in Co Louth for someone interested in working on a large herd dairy farm.

Previous experience on a dairy farm is a must for this role.

The successful applicant will be responsible for milking, assisting with the feeding of stock, teat spraying, calving and general day-to-day farm work.

Training and guidance will be provided, as well as accommodation if needed.

Shift work and weekend work will be required for this role.

The employers will provide a competitive salary, with daily rates available along with holiday pay.

If you would like to apply for this job, click here.

Dairy farm assistant in Cork

A dairy farm based in Goleen, West Cork, requires two farm assistants for a permanent, full-time position.

Duties will include milking cows, calf rearing, grass management, operating machinery, fencing, as well as general farmyard duties.

The ideal candidates will be enthusiastic and self-motivated with a genuine interest in the daily operations of a dairy farm.

A minimum of two years' dairy farm work is desirable.

Accommodation is available if required.

The salary offered is €30,000 based on a 48 hour week.

If this looks like the job for you, you can apply here.

Dairy farm manager in Meath

A 350-cow dairy farm in Co Meath is looking for a farm manager.

Duties on this farm will include milking, herd management, grassland management and animal husbandry.

Skills in AI and hoof care are preferable for this role.

The salary is €45,000 per annum.

Click here to apply.

Farm manager in Kilkenny

A dairy farm in Co Kilkenny requires a farm manager to work on a 300-cow spring-calving herd.

The farm has modern facilities and accommodation can be provided if the successful candidate requires it.

To find out more about this role and to apply, see here.