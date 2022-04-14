The salary offered for this role will be reflective of the candidate's previous experience.

Assistant farm manager in Co Waterford

The position of assistant manager has presented itself on a 350-cow, spring-calving, high-EBI herd on the Waterford/Cork border.

The farm boasts an excellent range of facilities and implements best practice in animal welfare, grass production and personal development. Responsibilities in this role include milking, livestock management, grassland management, light machinery work (feeding, fertiliser etc), maintenance requirements and the ability to work on one’s own initiative and with guidance.

Previous on-farm experience is required to be successful in this role and a can-do positive attitude is sought by the employer.

Willingness to learn and punctuality are also sought.

There is a competitive salary available, which will be reflective of previous experience.

Working hours will be rostered over a five-day week.

Accommodation can also be arranged. References are a must when applying for this role.

If you think this is the job for you, apply here.

Farm manager in Co Galway

A 220-cow spring-calving herd in Galway requires a new farm manager.

The successful candidate must have the ability to work on their own initiative and manage the unit.

All young stock on this farm are contract reared and all machinery work is contracted.

Accommodation provided. This job boasts a good work life balance and a competitive salary of €35,000 to € 50,000, based on experience.

To apply see here.

Dairy herd assistant in Co Kildare

A full-time position has presented itself on a modern dairy farm in Co Kildare.

The right person must have some experience in milking.

Some of the duties in this role include calf rearing, milking and machinery operations.

Accommodation will be made available if required.

If this sounds like the job for you, see more here.

Dairy assistant in Co Cork

A dairy farm assistant required by Dunowen Farm Partnership near Clonakilty, Co Cork.

Duties include milking, animal husbandry and general maintenance. This role offers a salary of €30,000 to €32,000 per annum over a 39 hour working week.

Dairy farm manager in Co Wexford

A dairy farm in south Wexford, near New Ross, seeks a farm manager for its 150-cow herd.

The herd is spring-calving and is milked in a 16-unit parlour.

The role offers good working facilities, a good roster and a competitive salary.

The successful candidate must have experience in the day-to-day running of a dairy herd.

Milking, feeding, calving, calf rearing and herd health are among the duties to be carried out.

If this role is in your vicinity and you would like to apply, see here.