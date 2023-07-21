There is a permanent full-time role available on a Limerick farm.

Dairy farm assistant - Co Limerick

A dairy farm assistant position has been made available on a Limerick farm.

This permanent role is based on a modern dairy farm. Some of the duties of the successful applicant will include milking on a rotary parlour and some general farm tasks.

Experience is desired for this role, but training can be provided. A remuneration of €30,000 is being offered by this Limerick farm for the 39 hour per week role.

If this role sounds like it might suit you, there is information on how to apply here.

Assistant dairy manager - Co Meath

A large-scale dairy farm in Meath is looking to hire an assistant manager to join its team.

This 450-cow herd is based in Slane and is offering a remuneration package of €30,000 based on a 39-hour week and working every second weekend.

The roles of the successful candidate will include milking (on a shared roster), grassland management, animal health and calf rearing.

Accommodation can be made available for the successful applicant on this large-scale dairy farm.

More information on this role can be found here.

Experienced herdsperson - Co Meath

This position is for an experienced herdsperson and is based on a dairy farm in Meath with 200 cows.

The successful candidate's duties will involve milking a predominately Holstein herd, calf rearing, grassland management and operating farm machinery.

Having insemination and hoof paring certificate is an advantage, but not essential for applying for this role in Meath. Accommodation can be made available for the successful candidate.

For more information on how to apply for this role, see here.