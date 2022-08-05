Dairy workers are sought in Kildare, Laois and Roscommon. \ Houston Green

420-cow herd needs farm assistant in Kildare

A 420-cow “modern dairy farm” in Co Kildare is seeking a farm assistant.

The farm, located just outside Kildare town, boasts excellent facilities and modern infrastructure and operates a spring-calving, grass-based system, according to the owners.

They say the farm company has a “progressive attitude towards farming in the 21st century and is looking for someone with a strong interest in farming and a can-do attitude to join our team”.

The role is said to offer a competitive salary and excellent working conditions, including regular rostered time off and holidays.

The role holder will have responsibilities including milking, stock management, light machinery work and maintenance. They will work with existing farm staff both full- and part-time.

Recommended qualifications for those applying include a Level 6 advanced certificate in agriculture. However, this is not essential.

They will also have “preferably over two years on-farm experience with dairy stock”.

If you are interested in this Kildare farm position, see here.

Laois dairy farm seeks assistant farm manager

An assistant farm manager is required for 130-cow dairy farm in Co Laois.

The herd runs on a spring-calving, grass-based system and is in the top 5% for EBI.

The herd owner says that the “modern farm” has excellent farm infrastructure and facilities on site and that the latest technology is always being adopted.

Some livestock and machinery experience is required for the role, but training will be provided. The farm owner is offering a “very good salary”.

If this Laois role is for you, see here.

Roscommon awaits for dairy farm assistant

A new dairy enterprise in Co Roscommon is seeking a farm assistant to join its team.

According to the owners, the farm includes “all new facilities, including a 55 rotary”.

For those applying, experience is preferable, but the farm owners say “skills can be taught to the right candidate”.

They say “top pay according to experience” will be provided.

To find out more about this role in Co Roscommon, see here.

