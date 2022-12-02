Auctioneer in Co Cork

Cork Marts requires a qualified/licensed auctioneer under PSRA regulations to join its team of auctioneers on the rostrums of Fermoy, Macroom and Bandon Marts.

Suitable candidates must have an excellent knowledge and understanding of the livestock trade, as well as previous experience in mart auctioneering.

Experience of online selling in marts and basic IT skills are also a must.

Pig farm manager

A pig farm in Aughafad, Co Cavan, requires a farm manager to start work with immediate effect.

Kiernan Farms is a modern 400-sow pig unit, which is equipped with new computerised feed systems.

Prior experience isn't absolutely essential for this role, as training will be provided on the job.

Pig farm worker

Another job in the pig sector which has presented itself this week is based in the southeast of the country in Co Wexford.

For this role, good animal husbandry skills are required in order to maintain animals' comfort and ensure they get adequate feed and water every day.

The successful applicant will be working within a team to complete vaccinations and move pigs, as well as some power washing.

The applicant must have adequate computer skills, as well as the ability to maintain accurate records, while also keeping a clean and tidy workspace.

For this role, it is also desirable to have basic machinery maintenance skills.

In terms of hours worked, flexibility will be required to work every third weekend.

Farm management adviser

Tom Harte Farm Services is currently looking for a highly motivated individual to join its team as a farm management adviser in the Munster area.

You will be responsible for supporting, from a dairy herd management perspective, new and existing customers milking with a DeLaval voluntary milking system.

A third level qualification in agricultural science is required, while three years' relevant work experience in the dairy sector would be an advantage.

Tractor driver

If you have a grá for all things machinery, a farm in south Tipperary requires such expertise.

Blanchie Farm Ltd requires an experienced tractor and machinery driver for a full-time position.

