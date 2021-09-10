There are a number of dairy jobs available this week. / Philip Doyle

Farm manager in Meath

A farm manager is required for a large grass-based farm and beef finishing unit that is expanding.

Knowledge of the following areas is required: grass management, cattle selection for factory, beef cattle and animal husbandry.

Duties include maintaining cattle identity records and keeping financial records updated on spreadsheets.

This is challenging position and will require an efficient person with determination.

The pay package will reflect the expertise and ability. Accommodation will be provided if required.

Dairy farm manager in Cork

Derryroc Farm requires a farm manager to manage a 140-cow herd on a second dairy unit near Cork city.

The main focus is on high-EBI stock, on a simple grass-based system and calving on this farm is completed in six weeks.

Flexible working conditions will be available, with rostered time off.

Dairy herdsperson in Meath

A dairy herdsperson is required for a large spring-calving herd in Co Meath.

The farm has modern facilities and you will be working as part of a team.

Experience is preferred, but training will be provided for the right candidate. Good-quality accommodation is available if required.

Dairy farm worker in Meath

A full-time position is available for a dairy farmer on a modern and busy robotic dairy farm near Kells, Co Meath.

An attractive package is available, based on experience. Previous experience on dairy farm is essential, but training will be provided.

Duties will include the daily management of milking robots, feeding animals, grass management and operating machinery.

The ideal candidate should have a good knowledge of working with animals and be able to work well on their own initiative.

Day off will be scheduled weekly. Accommodation may be provided if required.

Dairy farm worker in Meath

A dairy farm worker is required for a busy farm in Co Meath.

Milking and machinery experience is essential, along with calf husbandry and general farm management skills.

Accommodation will be offered if necessary.

Dairy farm worker in Roscommon

Western Pastures Ltd requires a dairy farm worker.

The successful applicant will be second in charge on the dairy farm.

