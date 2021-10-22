Dairy farm worker in Kildare

There is a full-time position available on a north Kildare dairy farm. The role will include milking, stock work, machinery work and general farm maintenance.

The successful candidate will be working as part of a three person team. For more information or to apply for the job, click here.

Dairy farm manager in Cork

Greensolids partnership currently has a farm manager position available in Killavullen, Co Cork.

The farm is a 270-cow dairy farm, which runs a simple dairy system based on high-EBI cows, grass-fed and compact spring calving.

Applicants are required to have a full driving licence. The candidate should be someone who is enthusiastic and takes pride in their work. This job will suit a person who is looking to progress in a career in dairy.

To apply for the position or for more information, click here.

Robotic dairy farm assistant in Laois

A full-time farm assistant is required to work on a robotic dairy farm near Athy, on the Kildare-Laois border.

The ideal candidate should have both machinery and dairy farm experience, although it is not essential, as training can be provided for the right person. Must have an interest in machinery and animal care.

The successful candidate will be paid an hourly rate based on their level of experience.

For more information or to apply for the position, click here.

Dairy farm assistant in Kilkenny

Cooleeshal Farm Limited is seeking a dairy assistant for a 250-cow herd in north Kilkenny.

Duties will include milking, animal husbandry and tractor work. The successful candidate will be rostered to work for 11 days over a 14-day period.

The salary will be negotiated based on experience. Accommodation will be provided if needed.

To apply for the position or for further information, click here.

