Dairy farm co-ordinator, Tipperary

This role, based on a dairy farm with 400 cows and expanding in Co Tipperary, requires an experienced farm worker. This farm offers modern facilities with a rotary parlour and drafting system.

The successful candidate’s duties on this Clonmel-based dairy farm will involve making daily decisions required for the smooth and efficient running of the farm. They will be responsible for the daily performance of the farm and maintaining a high health and safety standards.

Experience in the dairy sector is desirable for this full-time role, along with a full driving licence.

This role has a competitive remuneration package and private accommodation is available on the farm.

Dairy farm assistant, Cork

A dairy farm assistant position has been made available on a 300-cow dairy herd in Co Cork.

The duties of the successful applicant include milking, animal husbandry, general farm maintenance and any assistance that might be required in the day-to-day running of the farm. It is advised that some weekend work might be necessary on this west-Cork dairy farm.

Experience working with livestock is desired, however training can be provided for this full-time role. This dairy farm is offering a remuneration package of €30,000/year.

Accommodation can be made available for the successful applicant’s two-year contract in Drimoleague.

Dairy farm worker required, Tipperary

This role, based on a dairy farm with 300 cows in Tipperary, requires a farm assistant.

The farm is located near Cashel and boasts about having good staff facilities, flexible working conditions with rostered time off. The dairy farm is spring-calving and grass-based, with high EBI cows.

Accommodation can be made available by this farm.

Dairy farm assistant manager, Waterford

A large-scale dairy farm in Waterford is looking to hire an assistant manager.

This dairy farm, located near Lismore, is considering candidates with dairy farm experience and a desire to progress in the dairy industry.

The duties of the successful candidate will include milking, milk quality and grassland management, as well as general farm feeding and maintenance work.

Shared staff accommodation can be made available onsite if required for this spring-calving herd.

