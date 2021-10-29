Assistant herdsperson in Westmeath

A position as herdsperson on Deelside farm in Co Westmeath has become available.

The facilities on the farm include a 20-unit De Laval milking parlour which is complete with auto plant wash and an auto drafting system.

Key roles will include milking, grassland management, feed allocation and animal health and husbandry.

It is beneficial if the successful candidate has a good knowledge of machinery but not essential, as most machinery work will be completed by contractors.

The successful applicant will be involved in a forward-thinking business where they will be working as part of a team in an enjoyable learning environment with great scope for development. Good communication and attitude are very important for this role.

The job comes with an attractive salary. No accommodation is provided but recommendation of suitable places locally is available.

Initially the position will be for a six-month period, which has the possibility to expand into a full-time role.

To apply for this role see here.

Dairy assistant in Cork

Kleec Farms Ltd is offering the position of a dairy farm assistant on its farm in north Cork.

Duties would include milking, calf rearing and operating farm machinery. Accommodation will be available for the successful candidate.

If this is of interest and you would like to apply, click here.

Assistant farm manager in Cork

Dairy Stride Ltd requires an assistant dairy manager for a 300-cow herd in Cork.

Roles will include milking on a shared roster, grassland management, animal health and calf rearing.

The annual remuneration is €30,000 based on a 39-hour week working every second weekend.

To apply, click here.

Herdsman on Limerick dairy farm

Dunmoylan Farm Ltd is looking for a herdsman for a busy dairy farm with poultry unit in west Limerick.

The successful candidate must be hard-working, with good all-around dairy knowledge and farm management experience, and work well as part of a team.

Key roles will include herd management, grassland management, milking and animal husbandry.

There is also an opportunity to learn about the poultry enterprise which would carry more responsibility with benefits.

A full driving licence and experience in machinery operation is necessary.

Excellent private offsite accommodation is available in close proximity to the farm.

Competitive salary with bonuses.

To apply, click here.

Farm manager and assistant in Cork

Renny Farms is seeking a farm manager and farm assistant to work on a large dairy farm in Co Cork.

The farm offers great facilities and working conditions with great opportunities within the business to progress.

Accommodation can also be provided for the successful applicant if necessary.

Apply here.

Farm manager in Roscommon

Killbegnet Dairy is seeking an enthusiastic individual to join its new dairy enterprise, which is located 10 minutes from Roscommon town.

Duties will include milking 300 cows with a 50-point rotary.

Pay will be decided according to experience and level of responsibility.

There will be accommodation available if the successful applicant needs it.

Click here to apply.

Dairy farm assistant in Louth

Cannontown Farm has a job opening in Co Louth for someone interested in working on a large dairy farm.

The right person can gain excellent experience with some training provided.

Previous experience on a dairy farm is required.

Duties will include milking, assisting with the feeding of stock, teat spraying, assisting with all calving requirements and general day-to-day farm work.

Shift work and weekend work will be required.

A competitive salary/daily rates available will be on offer for the successful candidate and will be open to negotiations based on experience.

Accommodation can be provided if necessary.

If this is the job for you, see here.

Herdsman in Meath

Brownstown Estates Ltd is looking for a dedicated herdsman familiar with good husbandry to join their modern dairy farm.

To see more, click here.