We take a look at the latest jobs available in the agri sector. This week, there is a selection of jobs available to dairy farm workers.

Dairy farm worker in mid-Tipperary

An opportunity has arisen on a 120-cow dairy farm in Moycarkey, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Cummins Farm is looking for an experienced dairy farm worker who will be able to take on the responsibilities of milking cows, feeding calves, driving tractors and operating machinery, along with general farm work.

For the successful candidate, good experience milking cows and operating tractors is a must.

This mid-Tipperary role boats competitive hourly/daily rates of pay.

All meals will be provided on the job also.

If this sounds of interest to you, apply here.

Assistant dairy manager in Wicklow

An assistant farm manager is required on a 240-cow dairy farm outside Wicklow town.

The successful candidate must have milking experience.

Responsibilities on the farm will include milking, stock work, some machinery and general farm maintenance.

The Wicklow-based dairy enterprise offers a competitive package and regular rostered time off.

To find out more about this role, see here.

Dairy farm assistant in Kilkenny

An assistant position has become available on a 550-cow grass-based dairy farm, which is located five minutes outside Kilkenny city.

Farm facilities include a 60-point rotary, auto-drafter, cubicles, group calving shed and excellent grazing infrastructure.

The successful candidate will be expected to assist with various aspects of spring-calving farm management, have good animal husbandry skills, be a good communicator and be able to work well as a part of a team and take pride in their work environment.

The role offers an attractive roster with regular time off. If you succed in securing the job, you will get an opportunity to work as part of a young and progressive team.

Accommodation can be provided if needed.

If this sounds like the role for you, see more here.

Dairy farm assistant in Cork

Woodbrook Farm Ltd is recruiting a dairy farm assistant for their farm in Mallow, Co Cork.

This is a permanent role, which includes duties such as milking, animal husbandry, machinery operation, feeding calves and grassland maintenance.

This role will involve a minimum 39-hour week, with a salary of €30,000 per annum.

If you have a keen interest in dairying, have relevant training or experience, please apply here.

Dairy farm worker in Kilkenny

There is a full-time position available on a 200-cow farm.

The successful applicant will be required to start in early January.

Experience with milking, calving, heat detection, animal health and machinery operation is essential for this role.

On this farm, the calving season is compact and will be fully completed by 1 April.

A good rate of pay is available to candidate with the right level of experience.

If this would suit you, see here.