Full-time dairy farm worker in Wexford

A full-time position is available on a spring-calving dairy farm in Co Wexford.

Duties will include milking, operating machinery, animal husbandry and general farm labour.

The farm has modern infrastructure and machinery. Full clean driving licence required.

To apply for the position, click here.

Farm assistant in Kildare

Saturn Farms in Kildare requires a part-time farm assistant for a dairy herd of over 200 cows.

A minimum of one year's experience is required.

The position will include dairy milking, calf rearing in the spring, feeding and minimal tractor driving. Experience in maintenance would be beneficial, but is not essential.

To apply for the position, click here.

Dairy farm worker in Cork

Coolicka dairy farm seeks a dairy assistant at Coolicka, Donoughmore, Co Cork.

Duties will include milking, animal husbandry, grass management, some tractor work and general upkeep of the farm.

The start time is 6.30am and finish 5.30pm. There will be one hour for breakfast and one hour for lunch. Accommodation is available if it is required.

For more information or to apply for the position, click here.

Machine operator in Dublin

Redlough Landscapes requires a skilled machine operator in Dublin 15.

The landscaping company is seeking a person with experience in driving one or all of the following - a tractor, a digger or other machinery.

If you are a competent machine operator, apply here.

Dairy herdsperson in Kilkenny

A dairy herdsperson is required in Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny, to manage the day-to-day running of a 140-cow herd located on the Kilkenny-Laois border.

Responsibilities will include management of the herd, grass measuring, breeding and milking.

Guidance and training will be given in every aspect of the job. Reliability and a positive attitude is more important than experience.

For more information or to apply for the position, click here.

Dairy herdsperson in Louth

Meadowbell Ltd has a job opening in Co Louth on a large-herd dairy farm.

Previous experience on a dairy farm is required, but some training will be provided.

Duties will include milking, assisting with the feeding of stock, teat spraying, assisting with all calving requirements and general day-to-day farm work.

Weekend work and shift work will be required, but can be discussed at the interview stage.

The employer will offer an excellent competitive salary and daily rates, which will be based on the level of experience. Accommodation will be provided if needed.

To apply for the position, click here.