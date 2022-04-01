Dairy herdsperson in Co Cork

A dairy herdsperson is sought for a 400-cow spring-calving herd near Ballincollig on the west side of Cork city.

The herd is split, with two milking platforms, and boasts modern facilities.

Good conditions and salary will be provided. However, the right person must have experience in this field.

There will be opportunities for career progression, with partnership or profit share options considered with the right person.

Accommodation is available on this farm.

To apply, see here.

Farm worker in Co Tipperary

A full-time farm worker is required for a modern dairy farm in south Tipperary.

The right person must have some experience in milking, calf rearing and general machinery operation.

Accommodation is available if required by the employee.

If this is in your locality and takes your fancy, apply here.

Milker in Co Cork

Someone who has experience milking cows is sought in the Ballincollig area of Co Cork.

The farm boasts a modern 20-unit parlour.

To apply for this role, see here.

Beef and dairy farm assistant

A position has presented itself on a modern, medium-sized dairy and beef farm in Co Limerick.

The role of farm assistant requires filling, for which experience in the industry is essential.

Accommodation is available for the successful applicant.

If you would like to apply, see here.