It is mostly positions on dairy farms that have been made available this week, as jobs have opened for those with and without prior experience. / Philip Doyle

Louth dairy farm

A dairy assistant’s position has opened on a farm in Co Louth.

Some training can be provided by the employer, although it is expected that applicants would have some experience in working with stock and machinery.

The role’s duties include milking, feeding, calving cows and general farm work.

Weekend shifts will be required of the worker and the salary will be negotiated at the interview stage.

To contact the employer, click here.

Farm manager

A Co Tipperary dairy farm is seeking a farm manager.

The remuneration package will provide up to €42,000 per annum for the successful candidate.

Excellent working and living conditions will be provided by the employer, along with time off.

The suitable candidate will have previous experience in dairy farming, integrity and a strong work ethic.

To express your interest in taking on the role, click here.

Tipperary dairy assistant

An assistant is required to work with a Tipperary dairy farm’s team.

The farm is equipped with modern facilities and machinery.

Experience in dairy husbandry would be an advantage to applicants, but is not necessarily essential. Reliability is a must for the employer.

Rostered time off will be provided and the salary remains negotiable, in line with the applicant’s experience.

Accommodation can be made available.

To find out more, click here.

Full-time dairy worker

A worker is needed to fill a full-time position on a 180-cow dairy farm in Co Limerick.

The worker will preferably have previous experience and will be able to work as part of a team.

A generous remuneration package is available for the right person.

To apply, click here.

Lambing assistant

A sheep farm is seeking a worker to help with lambing a large flock of ewes.

The worker will be required on-farm for a period of approximately five weeks, beginning from the end of February.

Some experience in lambing ewes would be beneficial to applicants.

To get in touch with the employer, click here.

Part-time milker

A farm worker is required to work on a Co Laois dairy farm for four days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The duties should only involve milking on the above days from the month of March onwards.

The worker must be honest and reliable, the employer has said.

To find out more, click here.