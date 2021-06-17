This week, work has been made available in counties Dublin, Waterford, Kildare and Cork. \ Philip Doyle

Experienced manager

A dairy farm manager is wanted for a 450-cow, spring-calving, grass-based dairy farm in east Cork.

The primary duties will include the management of the dairy enterprise, grass measuring, animal husbandry and the management of farm labour.

The package offered to the successful candidate will include rostered time off, a competitive salary, the opportunity to progress within the dairy industry and the provision of accommodation, if necessary.

Two references are needed to apply.

To submit a CV, click here.

Dairy worker

A position has been made available on a newly converted, low-cost, spring-calving crossbred herd of 600 cows.

The farm, which is located just outside Celbridge, Co Kildare, has excellent facilities with a 54-point rotary milking parlour, automatic plant wash, automatic drafting system and 600 topless cubicles.

Key duties will include milking on a shared roster, grassland management, animal husbandry and calf rearing.

The successful applicant will be involved in all aspects of calving, breeding and farm financial planning.

The employer has emphasised the importance of communication and the right attitude, as the worker be operating within a large team.

Training and mentoring in all aspects of the role will be provided.

To find out more, click here.

Tractor landscaper

A tractor driver is required by a landscaping company in Co Dublin.

Work duties will include cultivation, seeding, flail cutting and watering.

The job will remain open for applications until 17 July 2021.

To seek more information on the role or to apply, click here.

Relief milker

A large Co Waterford dairy unit is seeking a competent worker to carry out relief milking.

The role will involve the milking of a 160-cow herd in the 16-unit parlour, which has automatic cluster removers.

To contact the employer, click here.