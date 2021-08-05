One of the managerial roles is offering €35,000 to €50,000 per year.

Farm manager

A dairy farm in Co Meath is seeking a herd manager to run a 170-cow unit as part of a larger 450-cow dairy herd.

The manager’s duties will include cow husbandry, grassland management and breeding.

The employer will be flexible in allocating working hours and will also lease cows from the successful applicant should they so wish.

A starting salary of €35,000 to €50,000 will be paid to the manager to reflect their abilities and the degree of responsibility they will be expected to undertake in the business.

Worker for large herd

A position has opened on a large dairy farm in Co Louth.

The employer will provide some training, but previous experience is required for applicants seeking the role.

The duties of the worker will include milking, feeding stock, assisting with all calving requirements and general day-to-day farm work, as required.

Paid holiday leave will be provided, but weekend and shift work will also be required of the successful applicant.

The employer will offer a competitive salary and is open to negotiations on the rate of pay, relative to the candidate’s experience.

Farm worker

A dairy farm based in the Buttevant area of north Cork is seeking a farm worker.

The worker will be required to carry out duties including milking, calf rearing, tractor work and general farm maintenance.

Prior experience of dairying is not essential for the role, but a good attitude and a strong interest in the dairy sector is highly desirable.

Experienced farm worker

A position is available for a worker experienced in dairy farming on a well-equipped Co Limerick dairy herd.

The role’s duties include milking, machinery work, grassland management and general animal husbandry jobs.

Those applying must have good animal husbandry skills and knowledge of farm machinery, as well as a good modern setup.

Accommodation can be made available by the employer, if necessary.

Meath dairy job

A job is available for a farm worker on a busy dairy farm in Co Meath.

All those applying for the role must have experience of milking and machinery, as well as knowledge of calf husbandry.

A high level of skill in general farm management will be necessary for the successful applicant.

Accommodation can be made available should the worker require it.

