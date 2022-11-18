One share-milking role has also opened up in Co Mayo. \ Philip Doyle

Farm manager in Tipperary

A 350-cow dairy herd in Co Tipperary is seeking a farm manager who can focus on progressing the farm’s performance.

Previous experience on a dairy farm is helpful to those applying and a full driver’s license is needed.

The manager will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the farm, milking and grassland management.

The employer will offer an attractive renumeration package and a flexible working schedule to the successful applicant.

To contact the employer, click here.

Assistant herd manager

A modern 100-plus-cow dairy farm is seeking an assistant herd manager in Co Cork.

The herd has a 16-unit BouMatic Gascoigne milking machine in a newly constructed parlour, equipped with ACRs and a batch feed system.

Calves are reared on an automatic calf feeder.

Those applying must have a minimum of two years’ experience in dairy farming and some form of agricultural education.

The successful candidate will be able to demonstrate that they have the experience and skills to run the operation.

To let the employer know you’re interested, click here.

Dairy farm worker

A full-time worker is needed on a large dairy farm in Co Cork equipped with good facilities.

The position will offer opportunities to advance a career in dairying.

Accommodation can be provided by the employer if needed.

To find out more, click here.

Assistant dairy manager

A position has opened up for an assistant farm manager to join a dairy operation in east Cork.

The 600-cow herd runs a spring-calving system with good milking and housing facilities, including a modern rotary parlour.

The ideal candidate will have experience working on a dairy farm and a full driving licence.

Duties will include milking, grassland management, a small amount of tractor work and general farm maintenance.

The employer will offer rostered time off, on-farm accommodation and a competitive salary.

Click here to find out more.

Share milker in Co Mayo

A north Co Mayo dairy farm milking 180 cows is on the lookout for a share milker.

The vacancy poses an opportunity for an ambitious individual or couple to grow equity in cows and young stock.

Previous farm managerial experience is an advantage, but the right young candidate could also be considered.

To apply, click here.