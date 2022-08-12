Dairy worker required in England

Peepy Farm, a 450-cow dairy farm at Bywell, Stocksfield, Northumberland, England, is seeking a herdsperson or general farm worker to join its established team.

The farm operates on a split-block calving system, with what the farmer-owners describe as “excellent grazing infrastructure, modern buildings and machinery”.

They say the farm’s focus is to maximise milk production from forage. Cows are milked twice a day through a modern rapid-exit 36-point parlour and are mainly cubicle housed through winter.

A “very competitive salary, great working hours and time off and regular training is offered”, say the herd owners. On-farm family accommodation is also available.

Duties will include regular milking, general livestock husbandry, farm maintenance, grass measuring, calf rearing and some record keeping.

The ideal candidate will have some on-farm experience, but the farm owners say a positive attitude and a willingness to learn is more important.

If you are interested in this English farm position, see here.

Wexford dairy farm seeks herdsperson

A 375-cow dairy farm at Adamstown, Co Wexford, is seeking an experienced herdsperson to work alongside its farm manager. The farm’s young stock are all contract reared.

Farm owners say the ideal applicant will need to have proven abilities in grassland management, cow and soil fertility, as well as good people and financial skills. A third level education is desirable, but not essential.

They described the position as a “fantastic opportunity to gain experience on the job and a chance to be a part of a friendly and skilled team”.

Accommodation is potentially available for the successful candidate.

If this Wexford role is for you, see here.

Assistant manager for Limerick dairy farm

An assistant farm manager is required at a 130-cow robotic dairy farm based 15 minutes from Limerick city. The farm operates a grass-based spring-calving system.

The farm owners say the successful candidate will need to be experienced in animal care and husbandry and the operation of farm machinery.

They will be required to work under their own initiative for the day-to-day running of the farm.

Accommodation is available and a “good remuneration package” will be awarded based on experience and ability.

To find out more about this dairy role in Co Limerick, see here.

Manager for Cork dairy farm

A dairy farm manager is sought at a spring-calving, crossbred, 54-unit rotary dairy farm at LJG Dairy, Kilbrittain, Co Cork.

The farm, located on the coast, keeps a “simple grass-based system” and has “modern infrastructure”, says the owner.

They say the farm is focusing on clover use and “getting our soils right”. Heifers are contract reared and heavy machinery work is contracted out.

The successful candidate will have fixed start and finish times, which the owner says can be flexible to accommodate hobbies and sports.

Accommodation can be arranged and there are “plenty of opportunities to learn on farm or off farm”.

If this Cork dairy role is for you, see here.