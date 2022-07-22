Farm manager in Co Tipperary

Laurel Lodge Dairies Ltd based in Thurles, Co Tipperary is looking for a farm manager.

The right candidate must show skills in being able to maintain herd and grassland management as well as completing general duties around the farm.

The starting salary for this role is €30,000 per annum for a 39-hour week.

If this is of interest to you, visit see here.

Herd manager and farm assistant

Both a herd manager and farm assistant are wanted to work on a well-established dairy farm in Co Cork.

The farm boasts top facilities, and the successful candidate will work with a great team.

This is an exciting opportunity for someone that would like to work in the dairy farming and this position could progress to more opportunities within the business.

Accommodation can be provided if needed and a good knowledge of English is needed.

To apply, see here.

Assistant farm manager, Co Cork

Shinagh Estates Dairy Farm LTD, invite applications for the position of assistant farm manager.

This is a full-time position on a 250-cow dairy farm with good facilities operating at a high technical and financial performance level.

Salary will be in line with the level of knowledge and experience the successful candidate has.

If this role sounds like it will suit you, apply at here.

Dairy farm assistant, Co Roscommon

A dairy farm in Co Roscommon has an opening for a dairy farm assistant.

The modern dairy farm in Creggs has over 300 cows.

The full-time role would entail a six-day working week.

The successful candidate will be offered free shared accommodation if needed.

Experience milking cows is preferred but not essential.

To apply for this role, see here.

Farm manager in Co Tipperary

A farm manager role on a 400-cow spring calving dairy farm is available in Co Tipperary.

The farm boasts excellent facilities, including a new 50-unit rotary parlour.

The package will also include share farming/profit sharing opportunities.

See here to apply.