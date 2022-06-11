The spring-calving 700-cow dairy farm is located in Smithton, in northwest Tasmania.

Tasmania dairy farm jobs

RW Dairy Farming in Tasmania is seeking two enthusiastic individuals to join its team for the coming season.

Positions will begin in July, with calving set to start in mid-August.

Individuals with skills in grassland management, animal husbandry and tractor driving are required.

Meanwhile, other key attributes in order to be successful in this role include a good work ethic, the ability to work in a team, attention to detail and good time management.

The farm also boasts a 40-bail rotary parlour plus ACRs, an automatic teat sprayer, a feed pad and a calving barn.

Milking, feeding calves, managing pasture, setting up fences, feeding out silage and stock work are some of the tasks involved in the job.

A competitive salary will be offered based on experience, along with a fully-furnished farm house, which the two successful applicants will share. A vehicle for personal use will also be provided.

To apply, see more here.

Tipperary beef farm manager

A beef farm spanning 300ac in south Co Tipperary seeks a full-time farm manager.

A dairy calf to beef farming enterprise is run on this farm.

Full responsibility for the implementation of the farming programme is required by the successful candidate.

Good people and presentation skills are important for this role.

Accommodation can be made available if necessary.

Salary and benefits will be representative of experience.

Could this be the role for you? Apply here.

Assistant farm manager in Kildare

An assistant farm manager position has become available on a spring-calving dairy farm in north Co Kildare.

The successful candidate will be working as part of a three-person team.

The farm boasts modern facilities and infrastructure, with good staff facilities.

Opportunities for further progression within the business are also possible.

To apply, see here.

Assistant manager in Cork

The role of assistant manager requires filling on a dairy farm in Co Cork. A simple grass-based, compact spring-calving farming system is run on this 160-cow farm.

The farm is complete with very good milking and housing facilities, a modern 20-unit parlour and excellent infrastructure for grazing.

The ideal candidate would have experience working on a dairy farm, along with a keen interest in grass and cows.

A positive attitude and being able to work as part of a team are important, as someone who wants to progress their farming career is important to succeed in this role.

The job will include milking, animal health and welfare, grassland management and a small amount of tractor work.

Accommodation is provided on-farm, as well as a competitive salary.

If this sounds of interest to you, apply here.