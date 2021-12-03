A number of positions are available on dairy farms across the country. / Philip Doyle

Farm manager maternity cover in Tipperary

A responsible farm manager is required for maternity leave cover at Rossestown Dairy Farm Ltd between April and October 2022.

The successful applicant will manage a 140-cow herd, with milking through a 20-unit parlour and good facilities.

The manager will be rostered Monday to Friday plus one weekend a month.

If this six-month role is for you, click here.

Dairy farm assistant in Kilkenny

Parsons Farm Ltd is looking for a dairy farm assistant at Outrath, Co Kilkenny.

Outrath is 10-minute drive south of Kilkenny city.

The successful candidate must have a minimum of three years’ experience in a similar role.

They will need good knowledge of animal husbandry, operating equipment, pasture management and maintenance, feeding and milking cows.

Parsons Farm Ltd is offering a salary of €30,000 to the successful applicant for a 39-hour working week.

Additional information is available here.

Herd manager in Cork

A herd manager is required for a 220-cow Holstein Friesian herd in the Kinsale/Innishannon area of Co Cork.

The spring-calving system focuses on producing milk solids from grass.

Facilities include a modern 26-unit milking parlour with automated cluster removers, cluster flushing, diversion line and automatic ID drafting.

The potential employer is willing to assist a person in advancing their career.

The existing herd manager is also available to discuss the position.

Interested candidates can find more information here.

Dairy farm hand in Offaly

A dairy farm hand is needed for a large dairy farm in Edenderry, Co Offaly.

The successful candidate will work with modern milking facilities.

The potential employer is offering competitive rates for the right person.

Experience in dairy farming is preferred, but not essential to the role, with recent graduates and students welcome to apply.

If this looks like the job for you, click here.

Calf rearer and night calver for Waterford

A Co Waterford dairy farm is seeking applicants to fill two short-term roles for spring 2022 - a night calver and calf rearer.

The two positions are available with a large spring-calving dairy herd.

The calf-rearing position will start in February 2022 for three months.

The night calver will start the first week of February 2022 for six weeks.

Applicants interested in these roles can find out more here.