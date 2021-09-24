Experienced herdsperson in Meath.

Experienced Herd Person required to assist with 200 Holstein herd in Co. Meath. Job entails milking, operating farm machinery, and young stock rearing. Having an A.I insemination licence would be an advantage but not essential. Accommodation available if needed. For more information or to apply for the position click here.

Dairy farm manager in Kildare.

Farm manager required in Kildare for an immediate start. The right candidate should have a good knowledge of herd improvement and good animal husbandry skills. Some tractor driving experience and operation of machinery will be required. Good terms and conditions available, as well as accommodation if required. To apply for the position click here

Farm manager and hersperson in Roscommon.

Hilltop dairies are seeking a farm manager and herdsperson for grass-based spring calving herd. The Farm manager is required in Tulsk for a 320 cow herd, and the herdsperson in Ballymoe for a 220 cow herd. The roles will mainly include, milking and grassland management. The care of cows is paramount to the business and therefore the care and fertility management will play a vital role. Looking for someone with a positive, can-do attitude who is eager to learn. For more information or to apply for the position click here.

Stock person in Cork.

LFS Ltd require a stockperson 3 or 4 days per week from October to January. LFS provide hoofcare, teatsealing and freezebranding services. Flexible days and a good hourly rate. Covering the Gleville/Watergrasshill area. For more information or to apply for the position click here.

Farm assistant in Meath.

Farm assistant required on a dairy farm. The candidate must have relevant experience working on a farm. Job entails the general day to day running of the farm and some machine work. There will be two scheduled days off per week and you will be required to work every second weekend. Very competitive salary for an experienced person. To apply for the position click here.