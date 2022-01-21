Farm manager in Cork

The role of a dairy farm manager has presented itself on a 450-cow spring calving dairy farm in Co Cork.

This farm boasts excellent facilities including a rotary parlour and cubicle housing .

The successful applicant will be responsible for the full day to day running of the farm.

The role will include a high standard of grassland and cow management, directing a team of staff and doing a weekly roster for the daily routine of the farm.

A good attitude and good communication skills are extremely important for this role, previous experience of running a large scale farm would be of advantage for this role but also ambitious individual with a willingness to learn and progress is also welcome.

The employer will offer the successful candidate a high level of support in this role.

A very competitive salary is offered for this role with accommodation provided if it is needed.

An opportunity to own cows or young stock for the right person is also on offer in this role.

For more details apply here.

Dairy farm worker in Limerick

A general farm worker is sought on a Limerick dairy farm which is located near the towns of Croom and Adare.

Along with general farm duties the role involves milking 200 cows in a 14 unit herringbone parlour.

The farm employer operates a very efficient farm and will have the cows in the parlour every morning.

With regards to a working schedule, the successful applicant will start early and finish early and have every second weekend off.

There will be a small amount of tractor work as all main machinery work is contracted out.

The successful candidate should have experience in the dairy industry with a keen interest in animals.

He/she needs to show a can do attitude and be able to work of their own initiative.

There is no accommodation with this vacancy.

If this is the job for you see here.

Farm worker in Meath

A farm worker position needs filling in Co Meath to assist on a dairy and tillage farm.

The successful candidate must have previous experience with animals and is deemed essential for this role.

The applicant must be able to work on own initiative and manage their own workload.

To apply for this role, see here.

Farm manager in Carlow

A farm manager position has become available in Co Carlow on a modern dairy farm.

The farm is fully developed with all modern facilities.

The successful candidate has the potential to grow within the business.

To negotiate a salary and to find out more see here.

Lambing

If dairying is not your thing, a short-term position has presented itself on a large Galway sheep farm.

The role will commence from 28 January and last for five weeks.

If this sounds like the thing for you, find out more here.