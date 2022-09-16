Farm manager position, Co Cork

A farm manager position has become available on a well-established dairy farm in Co Cork.

Duties will include milking cows and grass measurement.

This is a great opportunity to work in a growing business and can develop into more opportunities within the dairy business for the right person.

If accommodation is needed by the employee, it can be provided.

See here to apply.

Farm assistant, Co Cork

At the same farm as above, a farm assistant position is also available.

Again, the same duties of milking and grass measurement apply.

Accommodation can be provided also if necessary.

To apply for this role, see here.

Assistant manager

An assistant manager/second in command (2IC) role needs filling on a dairy farm in Cork.

Located between the towns of Midleton and Fermoy and just 35 minutes from the Jack Lynch Tunnel, this farm boasts excellent working facilities.

The right person will be working as part of a team and rostered time off will also be offered. Accommodation can be provided if needed.

If this sounds like something you'd be interested in, apply here.

Farm assistant Co Roscommon

A farm assistant is sought for a spring-calving dairy herd in Roscommon. This farm, which is located close to Roscommon town, offers very flexible working hours, as well as rostered time off.

Previous experience milking cows is beneficial, but not essential for this role.

To find out more, click here.

Dairy farm assistant Co Westmeath

A dairy farm assistant is required for a progressive 400-cow dairy farm based near Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

If you are wanting to further your career in dairying, this job will provide training, with a real focus on grass and cow health. Regular time off will be provided.

Someone who is a team player, has an eye for detail and can work under supervision, as well as on their own initiative, are what is required for this role.

To apply, see here.