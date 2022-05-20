Farm manager in Cork

A farm manager is sought for a 240-cow spring-calving dairy farm in Mallow, Co Cork.

The right person must have experience in milking, calf rearing, grassland management and tractor work.

If the successful candidate requires accommodation, it can be made available.

This role boasts a good remuneration package available to the right candidate.

To apply for this role, see here.

Dairy farm worker in Meath

Woodstown Jerseys is looking for a farm worker to join its team.

The farms is located in Meath, less than an hour from Dublin, with modern facilities, including a 54-point rotary parlour.

The successful person will have special responsibility for calf rearing. The role will provide an attractive remuneration package, with new on-farm accommodation if required.

To apply, see more here.

Farm manager in Co Cork

Toons Bridge Dairy is between Dunmanway and Drimoleague in Co Cork and requires a farm manager.

This is not your general dairy farm manager role, as you will be looking after a herd of 60 milking buffalo.

Milking and calving is year-round, with an emphasis on milk quality.

The farm is seeking a candidate with excellent organisational and herdsman skills.

Experience of grassland management essential.

To see more, click here.

Farm assistant in Cork

A full-time farm assistant position has become available in a well-established dairy farm in Co Cork.

This position offers the opportunity to a person looking to get involved in a great business and further their progression in dairy farming and work with a great team.

Accommodation can be provided if needed.

To apply, see here.