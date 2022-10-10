Dairy farm manager Kildare

A full-time role as manager of a 420-cow spring-calving herd in Co Kildare has become available.

The modern farm, located just outside Kildare town, boasts excellent facilities and modern infrastructure and operates a grass-based system. Duties will include all aspects of dairy farm management and the successful candidate will be able to work on their own initiative.

This position would suit an individual seeking to further their career in the dairy industry and opportunities to do so will be offered and encouraged.

The role offers a competitive salary and excellent working conditions including regular rostered time off and holidays.

The package also includes accommodation off farm, if required.

To apply see here.

Pedigree Charolais farm manager

A farm manager role has presented itself on a breeding farm in the west Dublin/Meath area.

The farm consists of 30 pedigree Charolais cows and requires an enthusiastic and capable manager.

Prior farm management experience is desirable. Duties and responsibilities include feeding, grassland management, herd health, husbandry management, breeding management, data recording and day-to-day maintenance. Accommodation is available if needs be. A salary of between €35,000 and €40,000 is on offer for this role.

To apply see here.

Pearson technition Kildare

Pearson Milking Technology have two opportunities on its service team. This is a blended role that will involve working at Pearson's manufacturing facility in Athy, Co Kildare as well as working on dairy farms in Ireland and internationally. Duties will include maintenance and repairs of existing Pearson Milking Technology products, providing assistance to customers as well as mechanical and software maintenance and upgrades.

Having a background in engineering, agriculture or the dairy industry would be an advantage. The right person must be flexible to work overtime and in varied roles in different departments if required. Excellent communication skills, both written and oral is also a must. Training will be provided but the candidate must possess a full driving licence as well as Safe Pass Certification.

To see more about this role, apply here.

Calf rearer Roscommon

A new role has presented itself on Roscommon beef farm, to assist with the rearing of calves and helping with the day-to-day management of the herd. This role requires someone with excellent husbandry skills around cattle. The successful candidate must also be willing to learn. Full training will be provided for operating the herd app's and automatic calf feeders. Helping to implement the farm vaccination programme is another duty for this role. If you have a can-do attitude, and want to work in a safe and well-equipped working environment, then see more here.