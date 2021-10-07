If you are interested in working in the agri sector, here are some managerial roles on offer across the country this week.

Herd manager in Kilkenny

A herdsperson/herd manager is sought for a 140-cow dairy farm. The farm is located on the Kilkenny/Laois border near Ballyragget.

There will be accommodation provided by the employer if required.

Start time on the farm is 7am and finish time is 5pm. The roster is flexible, with plenty of time off where needed and is a standard five-day week with weekends off.

There will be a good salary and bonus incentive for the successful applicant. If this is something that would suit you, apply here.

Herd manager in Cork

Another farm is on the hunt for a herdsperson/herd manager on a large Holstein Friesian dairy farm.

The job will commence from 2022 in west Cork. Click here to apply.

Pig farm manager in Cavan

An immediate start is required with Kiernan Aughafad Pig Producers in Co Cavan.

Kiernan Farms requires a farm manager on its 400-sow unit. The farm is modern and uses computerised feed systems.

To see more, click here.