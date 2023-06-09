Floor screeder required
A traditional sand and cement screeder is required in the Laois area. An experienced applicant is desired for this role.
Remuneration of €30,000 per annum is being offered by JAM Floor Screeding for the full-time position.
For more information about this job, see here.
Assistant manager required in Waterford
A full-time assistant manager role has presented itself on a robotic dairy farm in Co Waterford.
This 280-cow farm is located in the Cappoquin area of Waterford. A successful applicant with good animal husbandry and grass management is desired for this role.
A scheduled 39-hour week is being offered by this diary farm, along with a salary of €32,000 per annum, while accommodation can be made available.
If you would like to learn more and apply for this role, see here.
Herdsperson/farmer in Waterford
This role, based on a dairy farm with 300 cows in Co Waterford, requires a herdsperson with a key focus on animal welfare and milk quality.
Cows are milked through a 50-unit rotary parlour and the farm boasts about having excellent handling facilities.
This family-run dairy farm is offering flexible working hours for this part-time role. Experience in the dairy sector is desirable for this herdsperson role, which is located near Dungarvan.
For more information of this role, please see here.
Full-time sales adviser
Agritech is offering flexible hours for a sales advisory position. The areas that the role will include are west Waterford, south Cork, Wicklow, Westmeath and Carlow.
Agritech is a manufacturer and supplier of specialist nutrition and forage products for farm usage in the Irish market. It is offering competitive payment rate for this full-time position.
A qualification in agriculture is a requirement for this role and the applications are closing on 23 June.
If you would like to see how you can apply for this job, see more here.
SHARING OPTIONS: