Floor screeder required

A traditional sand and cement screeder is required in the Laois area. An experienced applicant is desired for this role.

Remuneration of €30,000 per annum is being offered by JAM Floor Screeding for the full-time position.

For more information about this job, see here.

Assistant manager required in Waterford

A full-time assistant manager role has presented itself on a robotic dairy farm in Co Waterford.

This 280-cow farm is located in the Cappoquin area of Waterford. A successful applicant with good animal husbandry and grass management is desired for this role.

A scheduled 39-hour week is being offered by this diary farm, along with a salary of €32,000 per annum, while accommodation can be made available.

If you would like to learn more and apply for this role, see here.

Herdsperson/farmer in Waterford

This role, based on a dairy farm with 300 cows in Co Waterford, requires a herdsperson with a key focus on animal welfare and milk quality.

Cows are milked through a 50-unit rotary parlour and the farm boasts about having excellent handling facilities.

This family-run dairy farm is offering flexible working hours for this part-time role. Experience in the dairy sector is desirable for this herdsperson role, which is located near Dungarvan.

For more information of this role, please see here.

Full-time sales adviser

Agritech is offering flexible hours for a sales advisory position. The areas that the role will include are west Waterford, south Cork, Wicklow, Westmeath and Carlow.

Agritech is a manufacturer and supplier of specialist nutrition and forage products for farm usage in the Irish market. It is offering competitive payment rate for this full-time position.

A qualification in agriculture is a requirement for this role and the applications are closing on 23 June.

If you would like to see how you can apply for this job, see more here.