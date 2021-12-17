There are jobs on offer on dairy farms right across the country.

Dairy farmer in Co Meath

A full-time position has presented itself for the right person on a modern robotic dairy farm near Kells, Co Meath.

This dairy farm boasts an attractive remuneration package for someone who has the right amount of experience.

Duties will include the daily management of milking robots, for which training will be provided, feeding animals, grassland management and operating machinery.

Robotic scrapers and calf feeders are installed on the farm also.

The ideal candidate should have a good knowledge of working with animals and be able to assume responsibility and work on their own initiative.

Rostered set days off weekly, with every second weekend off. Accommodation can be provided if required.

If this sounds like the role for you, see here.

Herd manager in Co Cork

This dairy herd consists of 220 Holstein Friesian spring-calving cows.

On this farm, there is a strong focus on producing milk solids from grass.

It is well equipped, with modern facilities, including a 26-unit parlour, ACRs, cluster flushing, diversion line and auto ID drafting.

The owners are also willing to assist the suitable candidate in advancing their career in the dairy industry.

The existing herd manager on the farm at the moment will be available to discuss the position if it sounds like the job for you.

To apply, see here.

Farm manager in Co Kilkenny

A farm manager is required on a 300-cow spring-calving herd in Co Kilkenny.

This farm boasts modern facilities and an attractive package.

For the right candidate, accommodation can be made available if required.

If this of interest to you, dust off your CV and apply here.

Assistant farm manager in Co Cork

Dairy Stride Ltd requires a dairy manager for a 220-cow herd in Fermoy, Co Cork.

The successful candidate will be responsible for roles which include milking on a shared roster, grassland management, animal health and calf rearing.

The annual remuneration for this role is €30,000 per annum based on a 39-hour week, with every second weekend off.

There will also be stock and equity opportunities available with this position.

To apply, click here.

Part-time milker in Co Cavan

A part-time milker is needed in the south Cavan area.

This role may suit a student or a part-time farmer in the area. The role will involve mainly evening milkings and weekends.

This employer is looking for someone who is reliable and confident. This role comes a modern parlour and good terms and conditions.

The farm is situated 15 minutes from Bailieborough, Carrickmacross and Kingscourt.

If you would like to apply, take a look here.

Dairy farm work in Co Meath

An experienced dairy farm worker is sought on a busy farm in Co Meath.

The right person must have milking and machinery experience. As well as this, roles and responsibilities will include calf husbandry and general farm management.

If accommodation is required by the applicant, it can be provided by the farm owners.

If this would suit you, apply here