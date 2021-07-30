Gurteen has a herd of 150 finishign cattle, 80 sucklers and 460 ewes. / Philip Doyle

Gurteen worker

Gurteen College is recruiting a farm worker for the college’s 1,000-acre mixed farm.

The farm includes 80 sucklers, 150 finishing cattle, 460 ewes and 100 acres of tillage.

The college operates a fleet of modern machinery and has modern animal handling facilities.

The ideal candidate will have experience in beef, sheep and machinery operation. A full driving licence will also be necessary for candidates.

To find out more, click here.

Farm manager

A role has been made available for a farm manager on a dairy farm in east Cork, a 450-cow spring-calving dairy herd.

The duties of the managerial post include managing labour, herd husbandry, limited machinery work and grass budgeting.

A competitive salary, opportunities to progress and scheduled time off will all be provided to the successful candidate.

Experience in dairying, good communication skills and the ability to work unsupervised are all necessary for applicants.

To submit a CV, click here.

Dairy assistant

A position has been made available on a dairy farm in Limerick for an assistant dairy manager.

Experience in dairy farming is advantageous, but not necessary. There will be opportunities for progression.

An attractive remuneration package will be provided, along with a good work rota.

Accommodation can be made available by the employer if needed.

To contact the employer, click here.

Second-in-command role

A second-in-command role for a north Cork dairy herd has recently opened.

The duties of the position will include milking, grassland management, tractor work, animal husbandry and general farm maintenance.

Experience in farming and an agricultural education would be an advantage for applicants but not essential.

Accommodation is available locally if required by the successful candidate.

The minimum length a contract will be 12 months.

To apply, click here.

Dairy manager

A greenfield dairy farm in Stradbally, Co Laois, requires a farm manager for a large herd farmed in modern facilities.

The duties of the manager will include milking, the day-to-day running of the farm, breeding management and grass measuring.

Prior experience is desirable, but not essential for an applicant with the right attitude.

To submit an application, click here.