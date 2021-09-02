Western Pastures Ltd has a position available as second in charge on its 450-cow farm in Co Roscommon.

Dairy farm worker

A dairy farm in Cahir, Co Tipperary, is looking to hire an enthusiastic and energetic person to join the team.

The farm has a spring calving system, milking 180 cows. The modern milking facilities include a 20-unit parlour complete with ACRs, auto-washer and a drafting system.

There is a good focus on breeding and grassland management on-farm, as well as flexible working conditions, with rostered time off. Anyone interested in the position should click here.

Second in charge on a dairy farm

Western Pastures Ltd has a position available as second in charge on its 450-cow farm in Co Roscommon.

The role will consist of day-to-day tasks such as milking, animal husbandry, livestock handling, farm maintenance, grassland management, fertiliser spreading and other tractor-driving-related tasks.

The successful candidate must be willing to work as part of a team and previous experience on a dairy farm is an advantage, but not a necessity.

A full, clean driving licence and tractor driving experience is essential.

For more on this position, click here.

Herd manager

A herd manager is required on a dairy farm in Co Meath.

Knockerk Farm is home to a 370-cow spring-calving herd and duties will include grass measuring, grass allocation and cow husbandry.

The successful candidate will be someone willing to work as part of a fast-paced and forward-thinking team.

There will also be rostered time off, with a competitive package for the right candidate. Accommodation is available if required.

For more on this position, click here.

Dairy farm operator

A dairy farm in Kilbrin, Kanturk, Co Cork, needs a general operator.

Duties will include milking 130 cows twice daily, grassland management, animal husbandry and machinery operation.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of three years of experience in dairy farming, with previous experience operating machinery considered an advantage.

The home farm includes a large grazing block, all silage ground and no road crossings.

There is also modern infrastructure, with the most recent shed being built this year.

The farm is not heavily stocked and easily managed by one competent person.

A spacious three-bedroom house is also available in the yard free of charge. There is a salary of €40,000 p/a.

More information can be found here.