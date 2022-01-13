Jobs are available in counties Limerick, Meath, Cork, Tipperary and Kilkenny this week. / Philip Doyle

Assistant robotic farm manager

An individual with previous experience in dairying is required to fill a vacancy as an assistant manager on a farm close to Limerick city.

Candidates should be competent in animal husbandry and operating machinery. The grass-based dairy unit is equipped with modern facilities.

Accommodation can be made available for the successful candidate if necessary.

For more information, click here.

Full-time herdsperson

An opening has sprung up on a mid-Co Cork dairy farm milking some 150 pedigree Holstein Friesian cows.

The herd is 100% spring-calving, with all replacement stock reared on-farm. The farm has a good animal housing and machinery setup.

A basic level of animal husbandry and grassland management is essential for the successful candidate and accommodation can be provided off farm if required.

To find out more, click here.

Mixed-farm assistant

A farm assistant is sought for a mixed beef and dairy unit located in Co Limerick.

The medium-sized outfit requires an individual with prior experience of working with stock.

The working facilities are modern and accommodation is available for the farm assistant.

To apply, click here.

Lambing assistant

A 250-ewe indoor lambing flock seeks a lambing assistant in north Co Tipperary.

The assistant will be required to work effectively as part of a team.

Experience of lambing ewes and working with sheep would be useful for prospective candidates, but not essential.

Training can be provided to those in need of experience.

To contact the employer, click here.

Stud and farm worker

A north Kilkenny stud and farm is looking for a full-time farm worker.

The worker will be rostered for 11 days per fortnight.

Experience in working with horses would be useful, but is not essential for the right candidate.

Work ethic is important in the employer’s consideration of candidates for the role.

To contact the employer, click here.

Meath suckler and sheep farm

A farm assistant is needed to assist with farm duties on a sheep and suckler farm in Co Meath.

The worker will be required for the approaching busy lambing and calving season.

A full driver’s licence essential for the role.

The full details of the remuneration package can be provided on request.

To find out more, click here.