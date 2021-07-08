The attractive manager's position on a large-scale sheep and beef unit in Co Donegal remains vacant. \ Donal O'Leary

Dairy assistant

A dairy farm assistant is required for an autumn- and spring-calving herd.

The duties of the role will include general animal husbandry, the operation of farm machinery and milking.

The farm boasts modern facilities.

Rostered time off will be provided to the successful candidate.

Machinery operator

A tractor driver is required to operate farm machinery.

The position will be based in the Cahir-Clonmel area of Co Tipperary.

Experience in the maintenance and operation of machinery is desirable for the role.

Milker required

A dairy unit in Co Waterford is seeking a competent person to milk the 160-cow herd.

The farm has a 16-unit parlour with automated cluster removers.

Experience in milking is desirable for the position.

Assistant herdsman

An assistant herdsman is wanted on a large-scale heifer-rearing operation.

The duties of the role will mainly surround the area of animal husbandry.

The salary provided to the successful applicant will be based on experience.

The farm is situated in Kildare town.

Suckler and sheep manager

An opportunity is still being advertised at Glenmore Estate, a company incorporating several medium- and large-scale renewable energy and livestock farms.

Responsibilities will include the day-to-day running of the beef and sheep operations and continuous improvement of standards, as well as stock husbandry and feeding.

The successful applicant must have the ability to effectively manage staff through training and administration protocol.

A performance and bonus scheme will be agreed with the manager at a later date.

Interested parties must apply with a CV before the closing date of 14 July 2021.

