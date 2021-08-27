Positons have been made available right across the country.

Organic farm manager

A farm manager is sought by Drumanilra Organic Farms & Farm Kitchens for its 300 acres of mixed farm enterprises.

The manager will oversee the company’s livestock farms, market gardens and farm visitor programme.

The farms are based in Lough Key, near Boyle, and another area of Co Roscommon.

The successful candidate will be required to work with the management team, restaurant managers, chefs, kitchen staff, bakery and butcher to make sure high-quality produce reaches customers.

Support will be provided to the manager by the employer on the finance, marketing and HR aspects of the role.

To find out more, click here.

Pig stockperson

A farm worker is required to take up a position in the dry sow and farrowing houses of a piggery in Co Cavan.

The employer has stated that experience in pig farming is preferred, but not essential for the role, as training will be provided.

The job will entail work in animal husbandry, feeding, the administration of medicines and the power-washing of pig houses.

Good communication skills, attention to detail and an ability to work of one’s own initiative are important qualities for prospective applicants.

To apply, click here.

Farm manager

A farm manager is sought for Goldenamber Dairy’s unit near Cashel, Co Tipperary.

The farm is a growing dairy business based on mostly leased land with young stock contract reared. Machinery contractors are used extensively on the farm.

A grass-based, compact, spring-calving herd is run on the farm’s modern facilities, which includes a 30-unit milking parlour with auto-drafter, batch crush, accommodation and feed space for 300 cows.

The business is forward-thinking, readily adopting new technologies.

The farm is also involved in research trials with Teagasc Moorepark.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the physical performance of the farm, with areas of responsibility to include, pasture management, milking on a shared roster, stock husbandry, health and safety.

Training will be provided to the successful candidate.

To contact the employer, click here.

Robotic farm worker

A full-time position has been made available on a robotic dairy farm near Kells, Co Meath.

Previous experience of dairy farming is essential for the role.

Duties will include the daily management of milking robots, feeding animals, grass management and operating machinery.

Training will be provided on the management of the robotic milking unit.

The ideal candidate will have a good knowledge of animals and will be readily able to assume responsibility for the management of the herd.

Accommodation may be provided by the employer, if required.

To get in touch with the farm owner, click here.