In addition to the multiple dairy roles that are available this week, a large-scale tillage operation in England is seeking tractor drivers. / Aidan Brennan

Herd manager

A position has opened for a dairy herd manager on a greenfield site in Stradbally, Co Laois.

The herd is large-scale and the farm is equipped with modern facilities.

The manager’s responsibilities will include milking, animal husbandry, herd health, breeding management and the day-to-day running of the farm.

Experience in dairying and herd management is desirable, but not essential for the right candidate.

To contact the employer to find out more, click here.

Mixed farm worker

Work is available on a medium-sized dairy and beef farm in Co Limerick.

The role will require general farm work to be carried out across both the beef and dairy sections of the enterprise.

Experience is essential for applicants to the job and accommodation can be made available by the employer if necessary.

To enquire, click here.

Tractor driver

A large tillage operation growing potatoes, onions and combinable crops in Suffolk, England, is seeking tractor drivers.

A full driving license and tractor experience are essential for applying for the roles.

The duties will be varied, including irrigation, general farm work and drawing corn.

At peak harvest, it is expected that the workers will be adaptable and flexible regarding weekend working hours.

Enthusiasm and a positive attitude are important.

Additional training can be provided to the right candidates.

To apply, click here.

Assistant farm manager

A 220-cow dairy farm in Killathy, Co Cork, is seeking an assistant farm manager to work alongside the farm manager with all dairy operations.

The farm operates a grass-based system for the crossbred herd.

The key roles required by the successful applicant will include milking, grassland management, budgeting, animal husbandry and calf rearing in the spring.

Experience is desirable, but not necessary, as long as the applicant has the right attitude towards learning.

Accommodation, if required, will be offered as part of the attractive remuneration package.

Rostered time off will be provided, as well as flexibility in the milking roster and allocation of holidays.

If interested, learn more about the job here.

Dairy assistant

An assistant worker is wanted for an autumn-calving dairy herd managed in modern facilities in Co Louth.

The position will require the worker to carry out a range of duties including general farm husbandry, the operation of machinery and milking the herd.

The employer will offer regular working hours for the successful candidate.

To get in touch with the employer, click here.

Dairy worker

An opening has been made available on a 200-cow Holstein herd in Co Meath.

The job will entail milking cows, operating farm machinery and rearing young stock.

Having an AI licence is an advantage, but is not essential for applicants.

Accommodation will be available on the farm.

To find out the details, click here.