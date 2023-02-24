Fertiliser business manager

Yara has a vacancy for an experienced business development manager, who is to support business strategy in Ireland.

The employee will work with distributors and formulate and monitor sales plans covering all products.

They will also be required to collaborate with the agronomy team to ensure the best advice is given to customers.

Cow scanner needed

An experienced cow scanner is being sought by an employer located In Co Cork.

The worker will assist in implementing a herd fertility programme that the employer says will utilise award-winning technology.

Full-time milker

A worker is being sought to fill a full-time position that opened on a large spring-calving dairy herd located outside Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Good stockmanship and grassland management skills are needed.

€30,000 per year for dairy work

A 250-cow dairy unit in Co Cork will pay €30,000 per year to a dairy farm assistant.

The duties will include milking and general animal husbandry over a 39-hour week.

A full driver’s licence and experience is required.

Manager for 1,200ac

A 1,200ac estate milking 400 pedigree Holstein Friesian cows and feeding a 200kW anaerobic digester is looking for a manager.

The Co Down outfit also has a 250kW wind turbine and mixed woodland.

Ideal candidates will have a proven track record in dairy farm management and crop production, as well prior experience in operating an anaerobic digestion plant.

Practical skills in maintaining modern farm machinery and strong financial awareness are needed.

A full driving licence is essential.

The employer is able to provide an excellent remuneration package, including an experience-based salary, estate property and a company vehicle.

