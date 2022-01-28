Feedlot manager in Co Louth

A feedlot in Co Louth with a throughput of almost 4,000 head per annum requires a beef stockperson to join the team, taking up the manager’s role.

The successful candidate must be capable of doing all the typical stockperson's duties.

These duties will include feeding, health monitoring of incoming and outgoing stock, organising shipments in and out and general farmyard organisation.

There is also a tillage operation on the farm, which will, on occasion, demand some input from the successful applicant.

The Louth-based feedlot is seeking an experienced beef stockperson with the interest, acumen and ability to slot seamlessly into the role as described above.

This employer said that someone who ticks all the boxes would exhibit a bit of zip, lots of vigour and an appetite for getting the job done well, on time, every time.

Accommodation is available for the right candidate.

Contact will be made with those applicants that have suitable experience for the role advertised.

To apply for this role, see more here.

Dairy farm manager in Co Cork

A farm manager position requires filling on a mixed dairy and tillage farm between Cork city and Cobh.

The farm carries 120 cows and also has a 130-acre tillage operation.

This Cork farm boasts modern facilities including a two-unit robotic milking operation, along with robotic feeding of the livestock.

The successful applicant must be able to take full charge of the dairy operation.

As there is a robotic milking system in place, only someone who has the interest to respond to occasional out-of-hours calls from the robots need to register an interest.

To be a competent machinery operator is vital for this role.

The right person for this job should demonstrate that they have the experience, skills, drive and commitment to run the operation successfully.

There is a nice house available for a suitable applicant.

Please see here to apply and for additional info.

Dairy farm assistant in Cork

Kleec Farms Ltd is looking for a dairy farm assistant this spring.

Located in north Co Cork, the dairy farm requires someone who would be suited to duties including milking, calf rearing and operating farm machinery.

If successful in the application process, the right person will be provided with the option of accommodation, if necessary.

Dairy farm assistant in Kilkenny

A position has presented itself on a dairy farm in Co Kilkenny.

Duties which will be undertaken on this farm will include milking, calf rearing and other general farm work.

Farm worker in Antrim

A farm in Co Antrim requires a farm worker to join its team.

The suitable candidate must be au fait with animal husbandry and silage machinery operations.

This role boasts a salary of £20,000 to £25,000/annum, which is dependent on the experience of the applicant.

If provision of accommodation is a non-negotiable for the applicant, this can be provided.

To get in contact about this role and find out more, see here.