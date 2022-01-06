Among lots of dairy farm jobs, there is also a position on a pig farm in Co Cavan. \ Philip Doyle

A dairy herdsperson to cover a farm manager's maternity leave is sought in Co Wexford.

The position involves working on a progressive and modern 200-cow family run dairy farm.

Responsibilities will include milking, feeding, animal husbandry, grassland management/maintenance, herd health management (including recording of animal treatments via herd app) and basic tractor/machinery driving.

The right candidate must be willing to work flexible hours, which are dependent on busy or quiet periods.

They must also work every third weekend.

Six months experience on a dairy farm in a similar role is also required.

The successful candidate will initially work alongside the current manager while in training, with great opportunity for learning and experience.

Although the position is to cover maternity leave, opportunities for future work for the right person are possible.

Two meals per day are included in the role.

The salary and package are competitive and based on experience.

If this sounds like a job that would suit you, apply here.

Night calver in Roscommon

As we approach the busy calving season, a night calver is sought on Scartown Farm, Co Roscommon.

The farm operates a 240-cow spring-calving system.

Calving is set to start in the last week of January and finish the last week of March.

The cover which is needed will be for five to six nights of the week.

For this role, experience is necessary in animal maternity.

For the successful candidate, accommodation is available.

To apply for this role, see here.

Pig farm worker

A general operative is needed on a pig farm near Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan

The large farm is modern and is a completely computerised unit.

The successful candidate is being asked to start with immediate effect.

No prior experience with pigs is required, as full training will be provided for this role.

If you are eager to get earning quickly, this may be the job for you.

To apply, see here.

Dairy farm worker

Cummins dairy farm in Co Tipperary is looking for an experienced dairy farmer.

The farm is located near Horse & Jockey, outside Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Job responsibilities include milking cows, feeding calves, driving tractors and general farm work.

The right person will have good experience milking cows and operating tractors - the latter being essential.

A competitive hourly/daily rate of pay will be offered to the successful candidate.

To apply for this role, see here.

General farm worker in Waterford

A general farm worker is sought to work with Bushell Agri in Co Waterford.

This role will entail helping out on a large dairy farm during the busy spring period.

The right person will get the opportunity of a full-time position, if successful.

Experience is an advantage for the job, but is not essential.

Bushell Agri offers a competitive hourly rate based on the applicant's experience.

The farm offers a positive environment, with good working facilities.

If this sounds like it would suit you, apply here.