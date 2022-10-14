Meat boner

Healy Meats, which is based in Banagher, Co Offaly, is seeking to hire a full-time meat boner.

The job will be based between the abattoir and the farm, which is also based in Banagher.

Working 39 hours per week, the successful candidate will receive a salary of €30,000 per annum.

Duties involved in this role include boning, trimming meat, abattoir slaughtering and general farm labour.

If this role sounds like something that would be of interest to you, see here.

Assistant store manager

Lakeland Town and Country is looking for an assistant manager in its Longford store.

The position is full-time and the candidate should be highly motivated and a good communicator. An agricultural qualification is desirable, preferably to degree level.

A strong working knowledge of different farming systems and technical understanding of farm inputs, excellent communication skills and previous experience working in a retail environment at supervisory or assistant manager level are among the desired skills.

Duties and responsibilities include managing sales across all sectors, as well as logistics management across the business.

This will include organising farm deliveries, placing purchase orders and stock forecasting.

The successful candidate should also be able to provide technical advice and support on all farm inputs across dairy, beef, sheep and other enterprises.

To find out more about this role, take a look here.

Sales agent

Agri-Lloyd is looking to fill a number of part-time sales rep roles across the country.

This is a fantastic opportunity to utilise your knowledge of the agricultural sector and create additional income as a part-time sales agent.

The main focus of the jobs is on selling and promoting Agri-Lloyd's range of products, such as cow care, Liquithrive and Lactaid.

The role is ideally suited to someone with good livestock knowledge. However, you will receive all the necessary support to deliver the company's services.

No previous sales experience is required, as a comprehensive training course will be provided.

If you are looking for part-time work, you can click here to apply.

Calf rearer

A farm in Roscommon requires assistance with the rearing of calves and helping with the day-to-day management of a drystock beef herd.

The ideal candidate for the role is someone with excellent animal husbandry skills and a willingness to learn new technology, including operating the herd apps and automatic calf feeders.

Helping to implement the farm vaccination programme is another important aspect of this role and if you have a can-do attitude and want to work in a safe and well-equipped working environment, this employer would like to hear from you.

To find out more, see here.