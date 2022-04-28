If putting up agricultural and industrial fences is the role for you and a friend, apply below.

Fencing roles in Dublin

Fingal Farm Home and Garden Ltd, Co Dublin, is seeking two “fencing operatives” to join its agricultural and industrial “fencing crew”.

The role holders will be based in north Co Dublin and will be putting up a full range of fence types in various locations.

The company says digger and tractor experience is needed for the work required.

Top rates of pay will be given to the right candidates. The closing date for applications is the 15 May 2022.

If a summer of driving stakes is for you or a friend, see here.

Relief milker needed in Cork

Munster Farms is seeking a full-time farm assistant or relief milker to work at a well-established dairy farm in Co Cork.

The farm owner says the position offers the opportunity for the successful candidate to get involved in a great business and further their progression in dairy farming.

The right candidate will and work with a great team. Accommodation can be provided.

For more information on this Cork dairy farm role, see here.

Dairy farm manager sought in north Cork

A farm manager position has been made available on what the prospective employer describes as a “progressive dairy farm” in north Cork.

They say the role holder will receive a “good remuneration package” and “regular rostered time off”.

The farm manager will work in modern farm facilities within a positive team environment.

There will be stock ownership options for right candidate. Accommodation will also available.

If this position is for you, you can find out more here.

Galway dairy herd requires assistant manager

An assistant dairy farm manager is needed for a 300-cow dairy herd in Co Galway.

The role holder will have duties including milking, calf rearing, grass management and some machinery work.

The role will involve plenty of opportunity to develop skills within the dairy industry. However, experience and interest in the sector are essential.

The farm owner is looking for someone who can work independently.

If you’d like to apply for this Galway role, click here.