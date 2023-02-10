The driver will be responsible for milk deliveries.

Milk lorry driver

An employer in Co Galway is seeking a full-time milk collection driver with a full clean license.

The driver must have prior experience in articulated lorry driving.

An excellent remuneration package will be provided to the suitable candidate, with flexibility on the days that are to be worked.

No overnight hours are needed.

€30,000 per year for dairy work

A 250-cow dairy unit in Co Cork will pay €30,000 per year to a dairy farm assistant.

The duties will include milking and general animal husbandry over a 39-hour week.

A full driver’s license and experience is required.

Assistant dairy manager

A dairy farm in Co Limerick is looking for an assistant herd manager to help run a modern 210-acre farm.

The herd is milking approximately 100 cows currently and calving down 135 cows and heifers.

The employer is open to a new approach to farming and increasing herd numbers.

Renewable energy, different approaches to herd management and organic options would also be considered.

Fertiliser business manager

Yara has a vacancy for an experienced business development manager who is to support business strategy in Ireland.

The employee will work with distributors and formulate and monitor sales plans covering all products.

They will also be required to collaborate with the agronomy team to ensure the best advice is given to customers.

