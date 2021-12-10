Dairy farm managers and assistants are sought in a number of counties. \Donal O'Leary

Dairy farm assistant in Roscommon

A farm assistant is wanted for a new dairy enterprise in Co Roscommon.

The dairy unit has new facilities, including a 55-rotary parlour.

Applicants with experience are preferable, but not essential.

The farm owner said skills can be taught to the right candidate.

The role holder will receive a competitive salary dependent on experience.

Dairy farm manager in Cork

A 160-cow dairy farm in Mallow, Co Cork, is seeking a dairy farm manager.

The herd is spring calving and operates on a grass-based system, with a milking platform of 76ha.

Modern facilities include a new 20-unit milking parlour, heat detection collars, drafting setup and automatic calf feeder.

The ideal candidate will be trustworthy and reliable, with a desire to learn and progress. Good communication skills and the ability to lead a team are essential.

Key responsibilities in the role will include milking, calving and breeding, herd management, grassland management, animal health and winter feeding.

The herd owner described the role as an "excellent opportunity for someone looking to work in a positive work environment with excellent facilities in place."

Flexible working conditions and accommodation can be provided.

Role salary will be dependent on experience and will be up to €50,000 per annum.

Farm labourer in Wexford

A general farm labourer is required for a mixed farm in Co Wexford. The position will be full-time.

The successful candidate will have knowledge and experience of beef, sheep and tillage farming. A full clean driving license will also be required.

Herd manager in Cork

A herd manager is required for a 220-cow Holstein Friesian dairy herd in the Kinsale/Innishannon area of Co Cork.

The farm runs a spring-calving system, which focuses on producing milk solids from grass.

The successful candidate will operate a modern 26-unit milking parlour with ACRs, cluster flushing, diversion line and auto ID drafting.

The herd manager is needed to assist a person who is advancing their career.

For prospective applicants, the existing herd manager can be available to discuss the position.

Dairy assistant in Kilkenny

A full-time dairy assistant is sought for a 200-cow Friesian dairy herd in Co Kilkenny.

The successful candidate will have experience with milking, calving, heat detection, animal health and machinery operation.

The farm has modern milking facilities, with good-quality machinery.

The herd owner operates a compact calving period, with the season fully completed by 1 April.

This position will offer opportunities for the role holder to further develop a broad skillset within the dairy industry. The wage offered will be €34,000/annum.

