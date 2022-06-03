An 880-cow dairy herd in New Zealand is seeking a farm assistant.

Dairy farm assistant sought in New Zealand

A grass-based, 880-cow dairy farm in Canterbury, New Zealand, is seeking a dairy farm assistant to start in June or July.

The low-input grass-based system requires “enthusiastic, progressive people” to join the team for the upcoming 2022/23 dairy season.

The 274ac farm at Darfield, Canterbury, is fully irrigated, with the milking herd and youngstock up to 10 months old run throughout the year.

Cows are wintered outside on fodder beet and calving starts on 25 July.

The role represents an opportunity to learn about grass-system farming management and will include guidance and support.

The farm operators seek to provide an environment that allows the role holder to learn and develop, surrounded by a network of progressive dairy farmers.

If you’d like to set off to New Zealand for this position, see here.

Farm assistant and relief milker needed in Cork

Two positions, a full-time dairy farm assistant and relief milker, have become available in Co Cork.

The owners of the “modern dairy farm” say excellent terms and conditions will be provided for the right candidate.

Accommodation can also be made available.

For more information on this role, see here.

Farm assistant manager wanted in Cork

A 160-cow dairy farm based in mid-Cork is seeking a farm assistant manager.

The farm operates a simple grass-based, compact spring-calving system and also runs some young stock.

The farm owners say there is “very good milking and housing facilities, a modern 20-unit parlour and excellent infrastructure in place for grazing”.

The ideal candidate will have experience working on a dairy farm and “keen interest” on grass and cows. The individual must have a positive attitude, be able to work as part of a team and have a full driving licence.

Role duties will include milking, maintaining animal health and welfare, grassland management, a small amount of tractor work and general farm maintenance.

There will be a good working environment, rostered time off, accommodation and a “competitive salary”, say the farm owners.

If this role is for you, you can find out more here.