New Zealand opportunity

Bawnaur Dairies Ltd is seeking an Irish farmer, including those with limited experience, for a role in the middle of the Waikato dairy heartland in New Zealand.

The company milks 730 cows across two farms through 32-unit and 44-unit parlours.

The type of role the successful candidate will hold is dependent on their experience and the farm owners says they can be flexible to suit the right person. Whether you want to work across the two farms or stay on one, both options are possible.

The farm owner says they have had Irish dairy workers with very little experience and who have then returned to Ireland as managers. The most important thing the role holder will need is the right attitude.

“We strive to strike the right work-life balance, so you get to see all of what NZ has to offer as well as gaining experience,” says the farm owner.

The farm is near to a wakeboarding, skiing and swimming lake, the “golden sands” of the beaches of the Bay of Plenty are under an hour away and snow sport facilities are only three hours south.

The farm owner said: “If you think it sounds like fun, it is. If this sounds like a bit of you, what are you waiting for - get your CV sent over ASAP and let’s start the adventure.”

If you would like to find out more about this New Zealand opportunity, see here.

Dairy workers for south New Zealand

Two neighbouring family dairy farms milking 890 cows in Southland, New Zealand, are also seeking Irish dairy workers to fill two full-time positions.

The successful candidates can choose a flexible start date, with calving starting on 1 August.

The farm owner says the roles will be a “great opportunity to work with two young progressive operators” already working on the farm.

Diary farm in New Zealand.

One farm’s 350 cows are milked through a 30-unit ASHB unit and the other farm’s 540 cows through a 54-bale rotary.

Flexible accommodation options are available, with what the farm owner describes as “good remuneration to suit experience”.

For more information on these roles, see here .

Beef farm manager sought in Tipperary

A full-time and permanent beef farm manager opportunity is available on a 300-acre dairy calf to beef farm in south Co Tipperary.

The role holder will have full responsibility for implementing the farming programme.

The farm owner has encouraged individuals with good people and presentation skills to apply.

Accommodation can be organised if required and the salary and benefits awarded will match experience. References will be essential to secure this role.

If this position is for you, you can find out more here.

Dairy herdsperson needed in Louth

A large dairy farm in Co Louth is seeking a herdsperson. The farm owner describes the role as a “fantastic opportunity for the right person to gain excellent experience”.

While some training will be provided, previous experience on a dairy farm is required to secure the role.

The successful candidate’s duties will include milking, assisting with feeding stock, teat spraying, assisting with all calving requirements and other general day-to-day farm work as required.

Shift work and weekend work will be required and this can be discussed at interview stage.

The farm owner says they are offering an “excellent competitive salary”, with daily rates and paid holidays available and they are open to negotiations based on experience.

Accommodation for the dairy herdsperson can be provided.

If you’d like to apply for this Louth role, click here.