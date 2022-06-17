A New Zealand dairy farm is seeking an Irish dairy worker from July until November or December. \ Ramona Farrelly

Dairy farm hand sought in New Zealand

A 900-cow dairy farm in the Alford Forest area of Canterbury, New Zealand, is seeking a farm hand to join its team from July to November or December 2022.

The farm owners are seeking a motivated, honest and reliable person with a willingness to learn and the individual will work alongside four other team members.

The herd is milked through a 54-bail rotary parlour with automatic cup removers and in-shed feeding. The farm is partly irrigated with one centre pivot.

The successful applicant will be expected to work in a team and independently.

Key roles will involve helping out with calf rearing when needed, milking, fencing, weed control and other farm tasks, depending on the time of the season and level of knowledge.

The role holder will require the relevant work visa and shared accommodation will be provided.

If you’d like to set off to New Zealand for this position, see here.

Farm manager needed in Kilkenny

A 160-cow dairy herd in Co Kilkenny is seeking a farm manager.

The farm owners say good pay and terms will be provided for the suitable candidate.

Accommodation can be made available if needed.

If managing this Kilkenny dairy herd is the job for you, see here.

