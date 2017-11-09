Sign in to your account
Agri jobs: opportunities at home and abroad

By on
This week, there are a number of opportunities at home and abroad with positions available for a worker on a beef/tillage farm, dairy assistant manager and mechanic wanted in Canada.
Dispatch manager

A dispatch manager is required for Boyne Valley Meat in Co Meath.

The successful candidate will be responsible for overseeing orders and ensuring proper stock control.

The job has an immediate start. For further details, click here.

Agricultural / plant mechanic – in Canada

A company based in Saskatchewan, Canada, currently has a full-time, permanent opportunity for an agricultural/plant mechanic.

This position reports directly to the service sales manager and works alongside experienced and motivated team members.

To apply for this job, click here.

Worker for beef/tillage farm

A position is available on a tillage/beef farm for diet feeding, loading and general farm work.

Machinery maintenance ability is an advantage and a modern house is available, if accommodation is required.

References are essential. Click here for further details on this position.

Assistant farm manager

A 300-cow dairy unit in north Wexford is looking to hire an assistant farm manager.

For further details, click here.

Assistant manager

A 600-cow spring-calving dairy herd, recently converted, is in need of an assistant manager.

The farm is based near Dundee, Scotland. Herd and staff management experience is important for those interested in the position.

Accommodation is available in a large house near the city.

For more information, click here.

